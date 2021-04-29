A devastating fire in Bardstown, Kentucky, fatally killed more than 50 dogs and puppies at a kennel. According to WDRB, owner Ron Kraemer went into town to buy dog food, only to return to find his kennel, Doggy Style Kennels, on fire. He posted a heartbreaking video of the fire on social media, detailing in a Facebook post how he lost all the Labrador Retrievers that he has been breeding and training, except one sole survivor, Candy.

Kentucky Kennel Fire Kills 50 Dogs Including 18 Puppies

Kraemer sadly wrote, “To my clients and friends, I came home from town today with a load of dog food to find my kennels in flames. I have lost all my dogs and puppies except for Candy that somehow pushed her way through the gate. You can imagine how devastating this is. My dogs were my life. Please continue to follow my page….. This will not be the end of Doggy Style Kennels.”

Kramer explained how miraculous it was for Candy, the lone survivor, to break through the gate, despite her fellow friends and siblings tragic fate. Kraemer said, “When I pulled in the drive there were two neighbors here and they ran up to me ‘Ron, we tried! We tried. We couldn’t save any.’ And I could see nothing could be saved.”

Kraemer also explained that he’s still yet to be told how the fire officially started, but he believes that it possibly could’ve started from an electrical mishap with a heat lamp that he uses to keep the puppies warm. However, comments on the kennel’s Facebook page have accused Kraemer of running a puppy mill because of how many dogs were residing at the kennel at the time. Kraemer expressed his love for his business and passion with a fiery response saying, “If you want to call me a puppy mill because I have a continuous flow of puppies, go for it, alright? But there is nobody that does this better than I do. There is nobody that treats their dogs any better.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up as a fundraiser to help the owner of Doggy Style Kennels rebuild his dog kennel. Puppy mill or not, this is quite the tragedy.