Snakes, they’d murder you and everything you love if they could. And they want to. Even snakes that can’t eat you — for now — look longingly at your flesh, hoping one day to squeeze the life out of it and swallow you whole. Probably. I don’t know. Screw snakes.

Anyway, can you spot the creature that caused humans to be eternally expelled from paradise in this picture? It’s six feet long and thirsty for the blood of the innocent.

You can’t see it can you? Yeah. The sneaky little bastard is all coiled up and hiding.

All six feet of this Carpet Python are behind that one pot. Not fair. Fortunately that pot is in Australia. But still. So, uh, yeah, enjoy that ruining your day. Sorry.