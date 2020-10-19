Apparently, things between koala bears can get a little adversarial at times. That’s certainly what happened between these two marsupials down under recently when they took their tiff to the street, stopping cars in their tracks.

Marguerite Smith, from the town of Stirling, South Australia, a city less than 10 miles away from Adelaide, had originally caught the fight on her dash cam, and she was shocked at the showdown. “C’mon boys. How am I going to get to work?” Smith can be heard in the video.

“So whilst a lot of you are battling Xmas traffic have a look at what held me up today! Only in Australia!!!” she posted to her Facebook post. Smith and at least one other vehicle, a motorcycle, had to stop on the side of the road to let the koala fight play out. Eventually, they retreated to opposite corners of the street.

Watch the two fighting koalas box it out in the middle of the road:

The koalas punch and bite each other in their brawl, and eventually one of them pins the other to the floor. Tiny furry limbs are seen poking out of the cute, huggable mess that is moving around, and finally one koala gets up to try and run away, only to be chased in circles.

Is it weird to say I would find this cute first before alarming if I found two koalas duking it out in the middle of a road? What’s crazy is that this is definitely something you would probably see in Australia, but not necessarily in the United States. Correct me if I’m wrong, but as far as I’m concerned, koalas don’t just wildly chill in our forests and national parks. If they do, I’m sure we would hear more stories about this, but seeing wild kangaroos and koalas is definitely an Australian thing.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2017.