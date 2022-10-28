Pope Francis Admits Nuns and Priests Indeed Do Watch Porn

Well, well, well…they are just like us. Pope Francis has revealed what we were all wondering for years. He finally said that watching online porn is a vise for priests and nuns as well as any other human. Honestly, what a wonderful thing to know. You should feel better about yourself, now.

The pope made the remarks during a convention in Rome, responding to a question made by clerics of the Roman Catholic Church.

“It is a vice that many people have, many laymen, many laywomen, and also priests and nuns. The Devil gets in that way,” Francis stated. This according to the European Times. “And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like that involving the abuse of children, that is already degeneration. But pornography that is a little ‘normal.’ Dear brothers, be careful about this,” he warned.

You heard it here…it’s normal. Looks like we’re all going to heaven after all.

The 85-year-old was also asked by several students of the church whether or not they should use modern technology such as their cell phones. “You have to use them, you have to use them just for that, as the help to get by, to communicate: That’s fine,” he noted.

“There is another thing, which you know well: digital pornography. I’m going to spell it out,” he stated. “The pure heart, the one that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information. That today, is the order of the day. And if you can delete this from your mobile phone, delete it.”

He went on to tell people to use social media in order to advance and communicate all while, warning them about the dangers of media.

Despite him having 64.3 million followers on Twitter, he stated that he didn’t use social media tools. It is actually a team of people who manage his social media accounts. Back in 2020 the Vatican was put in quite a predicament after they were forced to “see explanations from Instagram”

This after users discover that Pope Francis liked a photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto. As expected, Garibotto’s management company decided to take advantage of the situation by posting the image on their own Instagram account. They told her followers that they had “received the Pope’s official blessing.” Garibotto went on to joke about the situation with her 3.3 million followers, saying, “ at least I’m going to heaven.”

As far as an explanation for the like, the Vatican stated, it “can exclude that ‘like’ came from the Holy See.”