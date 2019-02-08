Introducing the cleverest invention on earth: Shittens. Yes, they are used exactly for what you’re thinking. It’s safe to say that sometimes, well, shit get real, especially when it comes to babies. Newborns are like little machines that only eat, poop, and cry all the time. It’s a hassle, but hey, comes with the job. So, to spare you some time and save you some money from using almost all of your baby wipes at once, the Shittens were created.

Toss aside your tradition square wet wipes because cleaning up has never gotten better! These Shittens were invented because traditional wipes leave your hands at risk for ALL KINDS of accidental fecal contamination, so using a pair of these will definitely keep your hands clean. Because poop is gross and you don’t want to smell like a port-a-potty everywhere you go because of it.

You can sort of think of them as you own poop cloth. The disposable mitten-shaped moist wipes can be found on Amazon for $20 and are incredibly popular. The customer review section is both hilarious and so entertaining to read since most users initially bought them as a gag gift but ended up buying them again because they were so effective.

So, you might want to buy them asap before they sell out again. Which is not surprising at all because it is actually a genius idea! What’s even better about these Shitten is that they are FDA approved and provide “not only safety from poop but on a larger scale, emotional peace of mind.” So rest assure that they are safe and work how they are intended to work.

Who would have thought that disposable poop mittens were so popular? Or a THING for that matter. Heck, I’m getting myself a 40 pack just to clean my whole apartment. All you have to do is put on a pair and start wiping way, so easy, so clean! Can you just imagine swiping one in-between the curtains? Goodbye dust!