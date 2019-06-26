A substitute teacher in Texas has been fired for filming part of a porno in her classroom. Sadly for the male students of El Campo High School near Houston, this was not the most glorious Audio Visual class in the history of the world. No students were present when the scene was shot.

And, lamest of all, there wasn’t even any sex filmed at the school. The (mostly male, presumably) students couldn’t sit in history class and think to themselves, “Wow, it was right over there on Mr. Grumpstein’s desk that Ms. Minou told the jock and the nerd to take out their penises for extra credit and the one with the biggest penis got an A on the final and the nerd had a bigger penis than the jock but she had sex with both of them anyway.”

Turns out the world’s coolest sub was just getting some b-roll and establishing shots and there was a classroom set for the real deal somewhere else. Because of that she will not face any charges, according to El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill. The teacher was, however, still fired by the El Campo school district.

The question now is, who found this video? And so fast? Does a student or, better yet, a teacher or administrator, have a thing for school-set pornos? It takes some balls to find this video and not simply forget you ever saw it instead of immediately showing it to the proper authorities. Everyone masturbates. Pretty much no one likes to disclose what they get their jollies to. What a meeting that must’ve been.

“Listen, Paul, I hate being here right now, for this reason, more than I hate cancer, but I can’t in good conscience not report this. Ms. Minous seems to have filmed some scenes for a pornographic video she was in at the school. I would appreciate it if you absolutely, positively, do not ask me how I found this, or how much of it I watched. Let’s just… take care of this and be done with it as quickly as possible.”

Whoever turned that in very discreetly deserves a Teacher of the Month award.