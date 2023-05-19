5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Robina Benson

Pierce Brosnan has revealed a very sneaky undisclosed talent: fine artistry. Despite keeping this aspect of his creativity private, the James Bond star is now sharing his journey as a fine artist, attributing his inspiration and the support of his close-knit family for his artistic endeavors.

Videos by Rare

(Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Deep in the Colombian Amazon, a plane crashed into the overgrown jungle, killing all of the adults inside. It has been 17 days since the plane went down after broadcasting mayday urgently. Adults were not the only folks on board however. In what can only be described as a miracle, the four children on the plane all survived and forged their way to safety.

Getty Images

A Florida judge ruled Wednesday night that Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend, must comply with a non-disclosure agreement she signed and settle her lawsuits against the golf star through private arbitration.

Herman wanted to nullify the 2017 agreement due to her claim that Woods had sexually harassed her. However, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger said that Herman’s allegations were “vague and threadbare” in an 11-page opinion that sent the case to arbitration.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson just revealed that discussing her sex life cost her a job. The Accused actress recently spoke up about the incident on an episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas.

“It’s been an interesting week guys,” she told her listeners (via E! News). “This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The actress did an interview with Kering Women in Motion at the Cannes film festival. She talked about the conversations surrounding a possible reboot of Dawson’s Creek.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes shared. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”