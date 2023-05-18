Illinois Man Strangles Teen to Death After Luring Her To His Home With ‘Disney’ Cups

A man from Illinois has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a 17-year-old girl. He had lured the girl to his home by telling her he had Disney cups she could buy from him.

Harrowing Details

According to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office, a judge in Iroquois County Circuit Court, Michael Sabol, sentenced Arthur Jensen, 53, to fifty years in prison for murdering Adara Bunn on August 5th, 2019.

In March, a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. According to Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Quinlan, he strangled a teenage girl when she visited his home.

“This is one of the worst murder cases I have ever seen,” Quinlan stated.

According to Quinlan, Bunn went to Jensen’s garage sale with her mother on August 2. As “a collector of Disney memorabilia,” he continues, “she bought some Pocahontas cups.”

“The victim came back to the Jensen residence on that Sunday wanting to talk to [Jensen’s] wife to see if she had any more memorabilia she could buy,” Quinlan adds.

Police Investigation

Jensen’s wife was away at her high school reunion, as Quinlan said. Jensen and a friend were packing away the items from the garage sale, and Jensen asked Bunn to come back later to buy some Disney Pocahontas cups.

On Monday, August 5, Bunn went back to Jensen’s house to buy some cups. Unfortunately, he ended up killing her. Neighbors heard screams coming from the house and alerted the police. According to WCIA, this is how the crime was discovered.

When police arrived, Jensen stated, “There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her.”

The police discovered Bunn’s body inside the house, and the officers immediately took Jensen into custody.