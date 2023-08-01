Kamala Harris Is Addicted To Word Salad

If there is one thing Americans can agree on nowadays, it’s their resounding dislike of Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris boasts one of the worst Vice Presidential approval ratings of all time, currently sitting at around 40%.

Harris seems “unburdened by what has been”, including her failing poll numbers. The Vice President today repeated a phrase that she has uttered countless times during her Vice Presidency, saying, “Significantly, the members of this church saw what could be, unburdened by what has been!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: "Significantly, the members of this church saw what could be, unburdened by what has been!" pic.twitter.com/ptGdJJVFL7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2023

This phrase, along with seemingly everything Kamala Harris says, makes no sense. It is designed to appear profound and historic, but in search of glory, whoever is concocting Harris’ speeches is making her sound like a complete fool.

This ‘Harris speak’, if you will, is commonly described as a ‘word salad’. A bunch of big words, strung together nonsensically, that together carry no meaning at all. Harris delved into a ‘word salad’ during a recent interview with ABC News, saying, “Our focus has been on strengthening America and doing the work every day that is about seeing through what we are doing.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: "Our focus has been on strengthening America and doing the work every day that is about seeing through what we are doing".



Does this woman even know what the hell she is saying at this point?



More word salad with no substance whatsoever!!pic.twitter.com/ldlFM8LtK0 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 1, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris is not profound, or an ‘icon’ as some have claimed… She is a fool!