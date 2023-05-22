Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney Make A ‘Tequila’ Bet on Stage

Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini recently made a stop in Lincoln, Nebraska as part of Chesney’s I Go Back Tour. However, before their performance that night, Ballerini proposed a challenge to Chesney.

Ballerini dared Chesney to take an ice bath, something she had never done before. In return, she offered to bring him a shot of tequila on stage for the song “You and Tequila” if he agreed. Chesney initially thought it was an easy deal since the song wasn’t on the setlist for that night. But after the show, it was revealed that “You and Tequila” was added to the setlist, and Chesney had to hold up his end of the bargain.

The crowd erupted in excitement as two black solo cups were brought out on stage and handed to Chesney and Ballerini. Ballerini clinked their cups together and said, “And now it’s your turn, Kenny Chesney.”

Videos by Rare

This was just one of the many exciting moments during the show in Nebraska. Another memorable moment was when Chesney selected a lucky fan from the sandbar crowd to join him on stage. He presented the young girl with a hand-signed guitar as a token of appreciation for her support.

Kenny Chesney on Tour

Kenny Chesney ends concert with a guitar giveaway pic.twitter.com/F3VCACMiXU — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) June 3, 2018

Chesney shared a photo on social media capturing the heartwarming moment with the fan and Ballerini. He also posted a picture with Matt Rhule, the head football coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, expressing his gratitude for coming to the show and allowing him to use the facility for a workout.

After Ballerini’s performance as the tour opener, she usually joins Chesney on stage to sing a few songs, including their hit collaboration “Half of My Hometown.” The song holds a special significance for both artists as they reflect on their East Tennessee roots.

The rest of Chesney’s setlist typically includes popular songs like “All The Pretty Girls,” “Living In Fast Forward,” “Young,” “Beer In Mexico,” “Here And Now,” and the fan-favorite “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”

The I Go Back Tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum, started on March 23 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Instead of playing in massive NFL stadiums like the previous summer, Chesney decided to return to the cities and venues where he played earlier in his career. With Ballerini as direct support for all dates, the tour will continue until May 27.