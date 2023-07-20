A British diver swimming in South Africa recently had an up close and personal encounter with a Great White shark, and managed to get it all on video.

The diver was a part of the Great White Shark Cage Diving Crew tour. Though ‘cage’ is quite literally in the name of the tour, the British man was enjoying his swim in the wide open Mossel Bay of South Africa. While in the water he was equipped with his trusty GoPro, as reported by the New York Post.

Mark Graham, the thrill-seeking diver in question, soon found out after hopping in the water, that he was not alone. The camera mounted on top of Mark’s head caught the terrifying sight of a large Great White shark. After the huge animal finished circling the boat a few times it stopped near Mark. The shark can be seen turning his head in Mark’s direction, as it appears to be considering how Mark might taste for his mid-day meal.

Great White Nibbles GoPro Mounted On Swimmer’s Head

While the Great White continued to size the diver up, Mark waited, continuing to video and not making any sudden movements. The giant shark swam up to the camera slowly and inquisitively, probably looking for a ‘Gluten Free’ or ‘Grass Fed’ label on the lone swimmer. With no luck the shark decided he might as well try a pinch of the meal floating in front of him, so he opened his intimidating jaws and began to taste test the GoPro.

Mark believes that the shark was curious because: “Their electro receptors can pick up the GoPro so they get super curious and come in close to investigate.” Whatever the reason for the shark taste testing the camera, Mark managed to get an inside look of the predator’s mouth from the not-so-safe distance of inches away. The video has since been uploaded and has become a big hit as both Mark and his camera made it out with no injuries, living to tell the tale.