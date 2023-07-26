Hunter Biden Sweetheart DOJ Plea Deal Rejected By Judge

The sweetheart Hunter Biden plea deal in which President Biden’s son skirted a 10-year prison sentence for lying on an ATF federal background check form has reportedly been taken off of the table in a federal courthouse in Delaware today.

Reports are claiming that the Judge refused to accept the plea deal because of a contigency in the agreement that would prevent Hunter Biden from being charged in any further crime in any other ongoing or future investigation.

It would appear that the Biden Department of Justice and Hunter Biden and his attorneys may have gone a step to far in their sweetheart plea deal, in which Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to several tax charges.

Bloomberg reports…

The agreement fell apart when the judge handling the case expressed concerns about a provision under which the government would not prosecute Hunter Biden further for the tax violations. Earlier in the day, the court proceeding was temporarily delayed when Biden and his lawyer said they wouldn’t accept the plea agreement without a guarantee by the government that no further prosecution actions would be taken. The judge directed Biden and his lawyers to confer with the government lawyers and temporarily adjourned the hearing. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-26/hunter-biden-plea-deal-with-doj-falls-apart-in-court?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&leadSource=uverify%20wall

Politico is reporting that Hunter Biden’s legal team also misrepresented themselves when attempting to contact the court. That report reads…

The judge who will review Hunter Biden’s plea deal on Wednesday accused a member of Biden’s legal team of misrepresenting herself in a phone call to the court — a bizarre episode that prompted the judge to threaten sanctions even as Biden’s lawyers insisted it was all a misunderstanding. In a brief order Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote that an employee at Latham & Watkins, a law firm representing the president’s son, had called the court clerk’s office and falsely claimed to work for a Republican lawyer in the hopes of persuading the clerk to remove documents that apparently contained Biden’s personal tax information. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/25/hunter-biden-judge-plea-deal-phone-call-00108184