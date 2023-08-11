Biden Headed Back To Rehoboth Beach Just Five Days After Returning From Extensive Vacation

President Joe Biden has nothing planned on his schedule today. The President only has his ‘out-of town pool call’ at 12:00 PM, and his daily briefing at 10 AM. Remember, this President just returned from an extensive ten day vacation in Delaware on Monday.

Videos by Rare

At 6:05 PM today, Biden is set to depart for his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware once again. Despite having a ten day break, and nothing on the public schedule today, only returning to the White House in the early afternoon on Monday, Biden needs more vacation time!

See that public schedule below…

This week, Biden embarked on a tour of the western United States, visiting Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. During his visit to the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Biden could be seen near the edge of the canyon, screaming at reporters, “Don’t Jump!”

See a clip of a confused Biden make that statement below…

Biden, at the Grand Canyon: "Don't jump!"



Press: "No promises" pic.twitter.com/LiquMqPqrN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Why does this President need a vacation every five days? Truthfully, Biden has not been an operational President in the White House for nearly 15 days. He has either been traveling or vacationing for nearly half a month.

Who is running the White House? How can everybody simply ignore the fact that Joe Biden is missing in action?