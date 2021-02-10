First of all, let’s get something straight: Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive is not the same thing as hairspray. Using it as such could spiral into a medical disaster that horrifies the country… if you post a cringey, viral TikTok about it. But it looks like today, the sticky Gorilla Glue debacle will hopefully reach its conclusion.

The Gorilla Glue Girl

Tessica Brown a.k.a. @im_d_ollady a.k.a. the “Gorilla Glue Girl” posted a TikTok video six days ago explaining her dire hairstyling mishap. When Brown ran out of her usual Got2b Glued hairspray (I can attest, this product is must-have for anyone that likes a shiny, hardened finish), Brown reached for — what she thought was — the next best thing. Brown put Gorilla Glue adhesive spray directly on her scalp. And, it did work. Too well.

As Brown demonstrates in her video, seemingly nothing can remove the super glue sheen. “It don’t move!” she insists, and goes on to use shampoo and conditioner on her head while on camera. Brown’s hair had been frozen like that for about a month by the time she posted on TikTok. Though Brown has not confirmed this, many social media users wondered if she had confused the prominent glue brand with an actual hair gel called Gorilla Snot Gel from the Moco de Gorila line.

On Instagram, Brown explained that she had also tried using coconut oil, olive oil, and tea tree oil, to no avail. Eventually, she went to the emergency room where nurses scrubbed her scalp with acetone wipes (essentially nail polish remover) that burned. The injury was then treated with sterile water. (Listen to her radio interview about the experience.)

Gorilla Glue Responds

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

The response from Gorilla Glue is pretty straightforward: read the warning labels on products. Using glue for any cosmetic purposes is always a bad idea. But the company did suggest “soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or apply[ing] rubbing alcohol to the affected area.”

The Saga Continues

Today, the plight of Tessica Brown is trending once again as the now-famous Gorilla Glue Girl receives real medical treatment. A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon offered to removed the glue from Brown’s head for free and according to TMZ, Brown took him up on the offer. Today she left her home in Louisiana to travel to Los Angeles for the extensive procedure which would have normally cost $12,500. Hopefully this will finally put an end to the hairstyle from hell. Although it leaves us to wonder what will happen to the more than $18,000 that Brown has collected her through her Go Fund Me.