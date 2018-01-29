Four people were gunned down Sunday in Pennsylvania at a car wash, and the more we learn the more chilling it gets.

Timothy Smith, 28, was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a handgun and wearing body armor when he fired some 30 shots and killed William Porterfield, 27, Chelsie Cline, 25, Cortney Snyder, 23 and Seth Cline, 21.





Timothy Smith, 28, waited at a car wash wearing a ballistic vest and armed with an AR-15 rifle and ambushed his ex-girlfriend, killing her, her brother and two other people in Melcroft, Pennsylvania, just days after they broke up, police and family say: https://t.co/ZGcraRsyAc pic.twitter.com/qkNIAIXgRb — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) January 28, 2018

It’s not known at this time how Smith was shot in the head but it’s possible he turned a gun on himself. At this time, he is expected to die in a hospital where he is on life support.

The family of the victims believe that the shooting was done out of a jealous rage in aftermath of Smith and Chelsie Cline’s breakup.

One chilling Facebook post of Cline’s from five days ago reads differently after her murder because of a comment left there by Smith.

“After this week, I rlly need to get taken out … on a date or by a sniper either one is fine w me at this point,” read a video that Cline shared.

Tim Smith replied “I could do both.”

William Porterfield’s pregnant wife, Jenna Porterfield, 24, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a state police investigator told her that Smith was a jealous former boyfriend of Cline.

Porterfield said that she was told by family members of other victims that her husband and Cline had spent the past two days together after Cline ended a relationship with Smith. Porterfield said that she and her husband — who were married in November — had been “having some troubles” this month.

“I’m not holding that against Will. We weren’t fighting. We were fixing. And if he was with someone else while we were having problems, honestly, I don’t care what he did. I’m not going to hold that against him,” Porterfield told the newspaper. “I’d give anything to have him back.”

State police said Smith was the first person to arrive at the scene and parked his pickup truck on the side of the two-bay car wash. They said he shot Porterfield and Cline when they got out of their car and walked to the side of the car wash.

Snyder and Seth Cline arrived in a pickup truck at the same time and were both shot and killed in their vehicle, state police said. Another unidentified woman in the rear seat took cover in the truck and survived with only minor injuries from broken glass.

Victims' families say shooter who killed four at Fayette Co. car wash was driven by jealousy https://t.co/NM5lbEKNEh — 90.5 WESA (@905wesa) January 29, 2018

Cayleigh Myers said she was friends with Seth Cline, Chelsie Cline’s half-sibling, and described the construction worker as “very outgoing, very funny and very smart.”

“You always had fun when you were around him,” Myers said. “He would give his shirt off his back for you, anything, it didn’t matter what it was, what time it was, if you need him, you could call him. He was everything.”

Cortney Snyder was the mother to a 4-year-old boy, a GoFundMe campaign revealed.

Ed Bukovac, who owns the car wash, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that a neighbor called him around 4 a.m. Sunday and said something was wrong at his business. Bukovac said police were on the scene by the time he arrived and that he had few other details about what happened.

A man who lives nearby told the newspaper that he heard about 30 gunshots over a span of several minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.