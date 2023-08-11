Anti-White ‘Systemic Racism Guru’ Professor Busted For Fake Data, Has Six Studies Retracted

Eric Stewart was a criminology professor at Florida State University. Stewart published studies throughout his career promoting the idea that ‘systemic racism’ plagues America. Eric Stewart published data claiming that White Americans sought harsher sentencing for Hispanic and Black Americans.

Stewart also attempted to blame racism in America on Conservatives, particularly White Conservatives.

Now Stewart is out of a job, as his University has fired him over claims of extreme negligence. It turns out that Stewart has been falsifying the data for his studies for years, skewing numbers and figures in order to create his own desired outcome.

Florida State University claims that Stewart was fired over “incompetence” and “false results.”

Six of Stewart’s false, blatantly anti-White studies have been retracted. His studies were published in many publications throughout the years, including Criminology and Law and Society Review.

Though Stewart has been reprimanded for his lies, the damage that his false rhetoric has done to Americans subjected to the academic system has already been done. America is not a racist Country. In fact, America was the first Nation to fight a war against itself in order to preserve the dignity of all of its people.

America is a champion of civil rights, and has always been on the forefront of protecting human liberty. Those who claim that the idealism represented by American values is anything but a beacon of hope and freedom throughout the world must truly have no concern for the fate of our species.

Why do we permit those who have been privileged to live in our great society to tear it down, especially on the basis of false information? Parents across America should be in a constant fight to cleanse their education systems of the lies of racial bias. The entire narrative is built on lies!