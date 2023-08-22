Biden Appears To Fall Asleep During Maui Ceremony (Video)

President Joe Biden took a break from another vacation in Lake Tahoe to visit the victims of the Maui wildfires yesterday. It took President Biden several days to respond to these devastating fires that have killed up to 1,000 Hawaiians.

Biden smirked at reporters who asked questions about the wildfires early last week. See a clip of Biden smirking at reporters when asked about the Maui wildfires below…

"Any comment on the rising death toll in Maui?"



BIDEN: "No. No comment." pic.twitter.com/oORpRuLUpz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

When Biden finally made it to Maui yesterday, he delivered a a disastrous speech full of gaffes. After that speech, Biden had to be led away from the podium. The President was staring at the crowd with his mouth hanging open. See a clip of that moment below…

"You wanna grab that water for a sip?" Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz asks Biden before guiding him away from the podium pic.twitter.com/kfUsdldQ5T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

During a later ceremony in Maui, it appeared as if President Biden fell asleep. Biden could be seen sitting with his eyes closed, head hanging down. What is wrong with this President? See a clip of that moment below…

Was Biden dozing off in Maui? pic.twitter.com/IkMrmQ8sDf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

Total embarrassment!