The NBC analyst, Lanhee Chen, took a moment to handily thwart the ‘Bidenomic’ strategy, using a little dose of reality.

While discussing President Biden and his economic policies and plans, it was made clear that the American people are not seeing results. Fox reported that the NBC hosts compared Biden 2024 to the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, due to the rising criminality related to the Biden family. Polls have shown Biden is struggling, especially regarding Bidenomics which he so proudly promotes.

NBC Analyst Destroys Biden Administration Over Failing Economy

"I'm a little confused by the whole 'Bidenomics' thing because you're trying to convince people their own impressions about the economy are wrong," says @lanheechen.



"At the end of the day, you can’t convince someone how they're feeling about the economy is wrong." pic.twitter.com/szlAOHVD3l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2023

Cutting to the chase, Lanhee stated: “I’m a little confused by the whole Bidenomics thing, because you’re trying to convince people of something, you’re trying to convince them their own impressions about the economy are wrong.” He then added matter of factly: “If you look for example about how the Hispanic and Black voters feel about the economy, they’ll tell you it stinks.” Whatever the case, if you are an avid grocery shopper, you know that prices are not all that low.

Explaining the classic go to phrases from the Biden Administration, Lanhee said: “Now, they can keep saying, ‘but we have the CHIPS act, we have the IRA,’ at the end of the day, you can’t convince someone that they’re feeling, how they’re feeling about the economy is wrong.” In other words, the Biden Administration can’t force people to believe that Bidenomics is working when those same people go to pay for their groceries, gas, or just about anything else. Biden is fighting a formidable opponent, reality itself.

Rounding off his point and leveling the Bidenomics in one fell swoop, Lanhee stated: “And that’s what this election is going to come down to. And I get they’re trying to present a proactive message but at the end of the day, it’s very difficult I think to do that when people feel, they simply feel differently.”