Biden Attacks Elon Musk During ProPublica Interview (Video)

President Joe Biden launched new attacks against Twitter owner Elon Musk recently during an interview Biden conducted with ProPublica. We documented Biden’s struggles during that interview in an earlier story.

During that interview, President Biden also launched attacks against Twitter owner Elon Musk, claiming that Twitter is dangerous for Americans. Biden claimed that the platform is being used to spread ‘misinformation’.

What Biden fails to mention is that Elon Musk exposed the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies were ordering social media companies to censor specific information on their platforms, including information that is damaging to Biden… most notably, the Hunter Biden laptop story. These truths were revealed by Musk in the vaunted ‘Twitter Files’ releases.

The facts are clear. Biden dislikes Elon Musk because he exposed the lengths to which our government acted to protect the Washington D.C. political class, including Biden, and his family. During his interview with ProPublica, Biden was asked, “What about what Elon Musk has done to Twitter? Lowering guardrails against misinformation, does that contribute to it?”

The President can be quoted as telling ProPublica, “Yes it does. Look, one of the things I said to you when I thought I wasn’t gonna run, I was gonna write a book about the changes taking place, and most of this directed over the years were these fundamental changes in society by changing technology, Gutenberg, printing and the printing press changed the way Europeans could talk to one another, all the way to today. Where do people get their news? They, they, they you know, go on the internet. They go online, and you have no notion whether it’s true or not.”

Biden claims Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has made it so Americans "have no notion whether [news] is true or not" pic.twitter.com/8rHEWuwcZm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

Maybe Biden should worry about inflation, rising gas prices, and the invasion at our Southern Border instead of focusing on Elon Musk and Twitter!