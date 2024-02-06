Biden Blames His Own Border Disaster On Trump and “MAGA Republicans” (Video)

During a speech today from the White House, President Joe Biden attempted to blame the current Southern Border crisis, which has occurred entirely under Biden’s watch, is the fault of former President Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republicans.”

Videos by Rare

Keep in mind, on the first day of his Presidency, Joe Biden revoked Trump’s revolutionary ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, in which Mexico agreed to house migrants before they were granted entry into the United States. The deal also afforded Mexican military members to help secure the Southern Border.

Simply because it was a policy of Trump, Biden cancelled the deal with Mexico on day one, letting the world know that the U.S. Southern Border was once again open for business.

“Everyday between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason that the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said. While making this statement, Biden appeared extremely tired, almost appearing to mumble.

See a clip of Biden making this statement below…

Biden claims "the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends."



REMINDER: Biden spent his first 100 days reversing Trump-era border security, including halting the border wall, ending "Remain in Mexico," and lifting the border emergency. pic.twitter.com/M9UvSpe6PU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Biden, who has spearheaded the political weaponization of the Justice Department, called for the end of ‘toxic politics’. The President can be quoted as saying, “We’ve gotta move past this toxic politics.”

Biden, who routinely smears his political opponents: "We've gotta move past this toxic politics" pic.twitter.com/iXIY7bJubm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Embarrassing, and pathetic.