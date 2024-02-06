Biden Blames His Own Border Disaster On Trump and “MAGA Republicans” (Video)

During a speech today from the White House, President Joe Biden attempted to blame the current Southern Border crisis, which has occurred entirely under Biden’s watch, is the fault of former President Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republicans.”

Keep in mind, on the first day of his Presidency, Joe Biden revoked Trump’s revolutionary ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, in which Mexico agreed to house migrants before they were granted entry into the United States. The deal also afforded Mexican military members to help secure the Southern Border.

Simply because it was a policy of Trump, Biden cancelled the deal with Mexico on day one, letting the world know that the U.S. Southern Border was once again open for business.

“Everyday between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason that the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said. While making this statement, Biden appeared extremely tired, almost appearing to mumble.

See a clip of Biden making this statement below…

Biden, who has spearheaded the political weaponization of the Justice Department, called for the end of ‘toxic politics’. The President can be quoted as saying, “We’ve gotta move past this toxic politics.”

Embarrassing, and pathetic.

