Moose Breaks Into Movie Theater, Snacks On Some Popcorn and A Happy Meal

As far as we know, there are no new movies featuring Bullwinkle, perhaps the most famous animated moose in entertainment history.

But a real-life moose must have wanted to make sure. Or maybe it has other cinematic interests — such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie or perhaps Air, featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Whatever the reason, a moose busted into a theater in Alaska, bypassing the ticket counter and heading straight for the popcorn. Or more accurately, it headed straight for popcorn that was likely meant for the trash.

Hey, if you’re not going to pay for a ticket, the least you could do is eat out of the garbage. Or something like that.

Interestingly, when an employee told the manager what was going on, the manager saw the whole thing and just sort of laughed, per the Anchorage Daily News.

“She was behind the counter. She wasn’t in immediate danger from the moose,” theater manager Ricky Black said of the alarmed employee. “And she’s like, ‘Stop laughing. This is serious.’”

It seemed less serious when the moose started to exit — with a McDonald’s Happy Meal box attached to its nose. That too was found in the trash can.

Moose Breaks Into Movie Theater

So what attracted the moose to the theater? Well, the same thing that attracts the rest of us. And that would be none other than the smell of hot-buttered popcorn, according to biologist Nick Fowler of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

“It definitely could smell that popcorn,” he said. “It’s just a very common reaction for anybody or anything that comes into the theaters.”

Of course, most of us buy a ticket and go to the concession stand first. But clearly, this moose had no intention of sticking around. Perhaps it figured it could save money, just go back home and watch Netflix and chill.

Read More: Rare Video Shows Moose Shedding Its Antlers Through Doorbell