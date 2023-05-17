Biden Calls Woman ‘Delicious’ During Rambling, Incoherent Jewish American Heritage Month Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden gave remarks yesterday in honor of ‘Jewish American Heritage Month’ which covers the entirety of May.

See Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris enter the event in the clip below…

During his remarks, President Biden was talking about a Chef at the White House, referring to her as ‘delicious’ in what seemed like an inappropriate mistake. Biden also referenced her ‘glatt kosher’ cooking. See a clip of that insane moment below…

The tape speaks for itself. Biden truly struggles to form a coherent sentence. His thoughts are almost never translated into linear speech. He jumps around from one topic to another, often leaving sentences without an ending.

When Biden isn’t struggling to speak, he’s resorted to lying. He repeated the lie that Republicans have not ‘been willing’ to negotiate on the debt limit. Keep in mind, Republicans have passed a bill to raise the debt limit. It is Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who refuse to negotiate.

See a clip of that moment below…

It is simply unconscionable that Republicans have not moved to impeach Joe Biden in the House of Representatives. He, on a daily basis, fails to speak coherently. He often gets lost at random times, as his staff and surrounding people are forced to point him in the right direction.

It is laughable that anybody believes this man is capable of conducting the duties of the Office of the President. How easy would it be for nefarious underlings to fool senile Joe?

This is DANGEROUS. More dangerous than Russia, China, or any other existential threat the mainstream media is talking about today.

What do you think?

