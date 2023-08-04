Following the third indictment the former president has had to face, he made sure to call out the tyranny of his political oppressors.

On Thursday, August 3, Donald Trump arrived in Washington DC for yet another indictment regarding the January 6 case. The indictment was led by Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was nominated by Biden. Not the makings of a reasonably just trial.

Donald Trump: “A Very Sad Day For America”

NOW – Trump says "this is a very sad day for America" after pleading not guilty on all Jan. 6 charges.pic.twitter.com/1GZRAhbd4N — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 3, 2023

Despite these facts, leading presidential candidate Trump, stood firm and pleaded: “Not… guilty,” to all charges brought against him. Seeing right through the facade, InfoWars reported Trump giving his first statement after he pleaded not guilty: “This is a very sad day for America and it was also very sad driving through Washington DC, and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It’s a very sad thing to see it.”

Trump continued, saying: “When you look at what’s happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent, this was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can’t beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him.”

To finish, he challenged: “We can’t let this happen America.” With that, he left and after returning home he shared on the Truth Social platform in all caps that he had: “…A VERY GOOD DAY,” considering he had been arrested by his losing political opponent in the filthy Washington DC.

