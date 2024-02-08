Biden Rages At Fox News’ Peter Doocy For Asking About Cognitive Decline (Video)

President Joe Biden, during remarks held from the White House tonight, attempted to misdirect the fallout from the damning report released by special counsel Robert Hur in which Hur stated that Biden has memory issues, and is an elderly man.

Biden stated that he did not break the law, and talked a lot about the documents case of former President Donald Trump. Remember, the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago over Trump’s documents investigation, but did not raid any of Biden’s properties.

After his brief remarks, Biden opened up the floor for questions. The first reporter to ask a question was Peter Doocy of Fox News. Doocy can be quoted as asking, “Something the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because in his description, you are a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

“I’m well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing. I’m the President and I’ve got this country back on its feet, I don’t need his recommendation,” Biden answered.

Doocy then asked another question, saying, “How bad is your memory, and can you continue as President?”

The President then became enraged, looking at Doocy in anger, and saying, “My memory is so bad, I let you speak!” Biden then mumbled under his breathe, calling on another reporter to get away from Doocy. See a clip of that moment from Biden’s remarks tonight below…

