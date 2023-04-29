Biden Decried Debt Ceiling Hardliners In 2011 Interview, Yet Continues To Stall Republican Bill Raising Debt Limit (Video)

A resurfaced interview from 2011 shows then-Vice President Joe Biden taking shots at Republican Congressmembers for their unwillingness to negotiate on the debt ceiling hike.

See that video below…

Videos by Rare

2011: Biden says those taking a “my way or the highway” position on the debt limit need to “learn that they have to have compromise” because “you can’t govern that way.”



So what changed?pic.twitter.com/F6dsotb05H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

The video is now surfacing after House Republicans passed a bill last week raising the debt ceiling, and additionally lowering government spending. Politco reports that Biden said he ‘will not negotiate’ on a debt limit. That report reads…

The president’s stance reflects the White House’s continued skepticism that McCarthy will be able to keep Republicans united behind a single set of demands, even after the speaker narrowly passed a debt ceiling bill he has cast as the GOP’s opening bid in the high-stakes standoff. “We’re not going to negotiate on the debt ceiling — that is a separate matter,” a White

House official said, adding that the bill’s passage would likely lead to future talks with Republican leaders, but not alter Biden’s stance on the debt ceiling. “Obviously,” the official said, “we want to talk about the budget.” While the president’s position hasn’t changed – he has consistently said he won’t negotiate on the debt limit — Wednesday’s successful House vote will put pressure on the White House to re-engage. The 217-215 vote advanced a package that consists of deep spending cuts and provisions rolling back some of Biden’s key legislative accomplishments. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/26/biden-ill-meet-with-mccarthy-but-not-on-debt-limit-00094023

PBS reports that the Republican passed bull would lower the deficit by $4.8 Trillion over the next 10 years. That report reads…

The bill would set federal discretionary spending at $1.47 trillion during the next fiscal year and allow it to increase only 1 percent annually from there, far below the rate of inflation in most years. The cap on spending is the big-ticket item in the bill, accounting for about two-thirds of the $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction that the Congressional Budget Office says would occur over 10 years if the bill is enacted. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/heres-whats-in-the-gop-bill-to-lift-the-u-s-debt-limit

What changed, Joe Biden?