Biden Laughs About Southern Border Crisis While Biking At Delaware Beach Home (Video)

President Joe Biden is taking yet another weekend to relax at his Delaware beach house as the United States continues to descend into chaos.

A clip posted to Twitter below shows the Democrats continually denying the chaos at the U.S. Southern Border, as reports now claim that over 10,000 illegal immigrants are entering the Country every single day.

This week, illegal border crossings topped 10,000/day — the highest levels ever.



The border is not “secure.”pic.twitter.com/fZ8Tbfka2B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2023

President Biden, when caught by reporters on his bike this morning, claimed that the situation at the Border is “Much better than you all expected”. Biden then laughed.

Reporters then asked Biden if he planned to visit the Border. He quickly shot down the question with a “No”. See a clip of that moment below…

“How do you think things are going at the border?”



BIDEN: “Much better than you all expected. Ha ha ha.”



“Do you have any plans to visit the border?”



BIDEN: “No” pic.twitter.com/nJV3HXd4ut — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

Biden went on to claim that the crossings at the Border have actually ‘gone down’… A total fabrication. See a clip of that moment below…

After a week in which illegal border crossings topped 10,000/day — the highest levels ever record — Biden says the numbers "have gone down."



This is an unprecedented crisis. pic.twitter.com/QOFKPxL80x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

The Biden Administration seems to believe that they can simply just lie about every situation they find themselves in. It’s hard to believe that there could be anybody that could fall for their deception.

Biden’s failures and China’s rise seem to me to be inextricably linked. At every Biden blunder, China is there to ‘save the day’. With proof revealed by the House Oversight Committee that Biden and his family have received money from China, it becomes natural to start to question the intentions of the Biden Administration.

This Administration is beyond inept. They are malevolent destroyers, hell-bent on annihilating our Country.