Biden Laughs And Smirks At Reporter For Asking About ‘Division’ Following Trump Arrest (Video)

President Joe Biden could be seen laughing and smirking at a reporter who asked him about potential division in the country following the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump.

In a strange moment, Biden smirked like a serpent at the camera, almost appearing giddy at the divisive nature of the Trump arrest.

Videos by Rare

Remember, Biden has refused to comment on the Trump indictment in the past. Vice President Kamala Harris has also refused to comment.

Sometimes, a picture says more than words ever could. See a video of that reviling moment below…

Newsweek reports on the incident

“Is the indictment of your predecessor politically divisive?” the reporter, whose identity was unclear, asked. Biden emained silent, declining to answer. Instead, he smiled and laughed as the group of reporters was escorted out of the closed-door meeting, following his opening remarks

Biden ran in 2020 against Trump on a platform emphasizing unity, pledging to bring Democrats and Republicans together. But the GOP has argued his tenure as president, which has seen Biden at times go on the offensive against some of his conservative critics, has further divided Americans.

Earlier Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to provide comments on Trump’s indictment during her daily press briefing, citing longstanding policy against commenting on the open investigation.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” she said. “It is an ongoing case, and I’ve been very clear about that. We’ve been prudent on that—not commenting on ongoing cases—and we’re going to stick to that.”

https://www.newsweek.com/biden-laughs-when-asked-if-trump-indictment-politically-divisive-1792576

Biden obviously finds it hilarious that our Country is deteriorating into a third world banana republic under his watch.

Unfortunately for most Americans, this arrest and indictment signifies the end of American justice.

What do you think?

  1. We have become worse that a banana republic when the likes of a complete idiot with dementia is allowed to take part in discussions on how best to recover form the likes of Biden and his deals. He went to the see Putin and did nothing that was positive. Biden may have told Putin the position we take on various points. That is treason as it providing the enemy with privileged information and may cause the soldiers considerable harm. Try him for treason now!

