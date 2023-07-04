Biden Leans In, Randomly Says “You Got It, Kid” During National Education Association Speech (Video)

President Biden held remote remarks with First Lady Jill Biden for the National Education Association today. A banner behind Biden read, “supporting educators, supporting students”.

First Lady Jill Biden introduced Biden to the crowd, stating,”this is the man that will never stop fighting for you”. Biden then stammers out from behind the curtain, seeming to go into a light jog to get to the podium. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden With National Education Association: “I’m Joe Biden, I’m Jill Biden’s Husband” pic.twitter.com/QCNWYIF9Rb — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

During a portion of Biden’s speech, he randomly stopped to say “You Got It, Kid”, this was after the remote audience began to clap for Biden’s statement on “paying educators what they are worth”.

After the audience cheers, Biden stops mid-sentence, exclaiming, “You Got It, Kid!”. Biden then adds, “That’s why I know how to say not labor, but UNIONS.” As Biden says union, he places his hands on the podium and leans into the microphone. The audience then applauds further. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden Leans In To Exclaim “UNIONS” During National Education Association Speech, Randomly Says “You Got It, Kid!” pic.twitter.com/gYYvfU5ate — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

What a way to spend your 4th of July! Can you believe that they expect us to think that this man is running the Country?