Biden Mumbles, Loses Place On Teleprompter During Failed Stream With Jill and Kamala (Video)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a ‘virtual campaign strategy call’ yesterday. There were only around 1,800 live viewers across the entire Nation.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

It seems that interest in the re-election of Biden and Harris is at an all-time low!

During a portion of the call featuring President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Joe became lost in the teleprompter. He began to mumble and repeat himself once again. He can be quoted as saying…

When we look back years from now, we’ll know whether we met this moment…. (Unintelligible mumbling) you gotta let me tell you something, because it’s so important…. There’s all of you, we will meet this moment… Because of you! President Joe Biden

Jill Biden looks onward, almost seeming as if she is fighting the urge to jump in and stop Biden from embarrassing himself once again. See a clip of that disastrous moment below…

When Kamala Harris appeared during the call, she could be seen seated with First Gentleman Dough Emhoff. Emhoff joked that he is “only here because I’m married to her!”

See a clip of that moment below…

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the Biden-Harris 2024 grassroots kickoff: "I'm only here because I'm married to her" pic.twitter.com/09TOrNvXSM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Look at how Harris gleans her eyes at Emhoff when he kisses her behind, stating very slowly that she is the “first female Vice President on the United States”.

It’s obvious who wears the pants in this relationship.

With only 1,800 viewers watching live, it is important to point out that this Administration has never been more unpopular with the American people. It seems as if even the Democrats have tired of their failures.

The Biden Administration is destroying America, from the economy to the open Southern Border.