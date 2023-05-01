Biden Mumbles, Struggles To Read Teleprompter During Ceremony With Kamala (Video)

0 Votes 1 Comment

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a podium on the White House Lawn today in order to commemorate Small Business Week. Remember, Biden and Harris have proposed over $2 Trillion in tax increases that would gut American small business.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

During her speech, Kamala Harris spoke her usual nonsense, saying “There are so many small businesses owners who hire employees but wanna hire more … who wanna stock the shelves and make sure you have enough in terms of the supply you need to do what you need to do”. See a clip of that moment below…

President Joe Biden then spoke, getting lost in the teleprompter several times. Biden also confused the words ‘billion’ and ‘trillion’ once again. See a clip of that moment below…

See a clip of Biden getting lost in the teleprompter below…

Biden also misrepresented Republicans, claiming that Republicans are threatening to default on our National debt. Republicans have passed legislation to raise the debt limit and cut federal spending.

Joe Biden was lost once again, embarrassing the Nation and himself.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. I work an online job from home and earn 185 dollars per hour. I never imagined I could do it, but my best friend, who makes $15,000 a month at the job, encouraged me to find out more about it. This has limitless possibilities.
    .
    .
    Details Are Here————————————>>> https://salery4.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Aerosmith Announces ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour to Mark 50 Years of Music

Bars Refuse Service to Woman Dubbed ‘Most Tattooed’ in Britain, Mistaken for Gang Member