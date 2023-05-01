Biden Mumbles, Struggles To Read Teleprompter During Ceremony With Kamala (Video)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a podium on the White House Lawn today in order to commemorate Small Business Week. Remember, Biden and Harris have proposed over $2 Trillion in tax increases that would gut American small business.

Videos by Rare

During her speech, Kamala Harris spoke her usual nonsense, saying “There are so many small businesses owners who hire employees but wanna hire more … who wanna stock the shelves and make sure you have enough in terms of the supply you need to do what you need to do”. See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "There are so many small businesses owners who hire employees but wanna hire more … who wanna stock the shelves and make sure you have enough in terms of the supply you need to do what you need to do" pic.twitter.com/EgoFifZSOJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

President Joe Biden then spoke, getting lost in the teleprompter several times. Biden also confused the words ‘billion’ and ‘trillion’ once again. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "We cut the deficit $1.7 billion — trillion, trillion, trillion, not billion, trillion"



Both of those numbers are lies. pic.twitter.com/9mqYN0A16d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

See a clip of Biden getting lost in the teleprompter below…

Today in Biden vs. the teleprompter: pic.twitter.com/LnZJxLcGuj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

Biden also misrepresented Republicans, claiming that Republicans are threatening to default on our National debt. Republicans have passed legislation to raise the debt limit and cut federal spending.

Joe Biden falsely claims Republicans are threatening to default.



NEWSFLASH: Republicans passed a responsible debt limit increase that saves the taxpayers money. Biden is refusing to even negotiate! pic.twitter.com/UdNRl5xmFs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

Joe Biden was lost once again, embarrassing the Nation and himself.