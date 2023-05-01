Bars Refuse Service to Woman Dubbed ‘Most Tattooed’ in Britain, Mistaken for Gang Member

34-year-old Becky Holt from Cheshire, England has been kicked out of bars and mistaken for a gang member because of her full body tattoos. Holt has tattoos on her face, back, and armpits, which have cost her over $47,000 in total.

Holt spoke to The Sun about her treatment when she travels outside of England, saying, “I have found that I’m rejected [from] places as well. Usually places abroad. I was in Turkey recently and my friend and I walked to a bar. We both have face tattoos and the place was empty but he said it was full and we couldn’t come in. I’ve been to Texas and New York and rejected in places too. They think it’s gang-related but it’s not very often that happens.”

Woman Receives Backlash For Full Body Tattoos

Holt, who has been dubbed by many as “England’s most inked mom,” also explained to GB News that not only does she receive backlash for her look in person, but she receives quite a bit of hate online as well. She said, “My family and friends love my tattoos – they’re all really proud of me and think they’re amazing. I get quite a lot of backlash online.”

Holt continued, “My followers think they’re unreal but I get trolling. People tell me I’ve gone too far but it’s my body. It’s my life – I’ve made these choices. It doesn’t bother me that you don’t have tattoos, so why does it bother you that I do?”

Holt decided to participate in a social experiment in 2022, where she had her tattoos temporarily covered up to see how the outside world would treat her. When she had her body art temporarily removed, Holt said, “Super weird, looks so strange. Oh my God, I look like a lady, I look like a woman…I kind of feel like I’ve lost a little bit of confidence. I think my tattoos make me feel empowered and like I stand out from the crowd. I feel like I’m going to just merge into the crowd and I’m just going to look normal, like a normal person. I just feel like I’m not going to draw any attention to myself at all and I quite like attention.”