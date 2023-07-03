Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Shows Off Awkward Seinfeld-Esque Dance Moves (Video)

Is that Elaine Benes from Seinfeld? No, unfortunately it’s our current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a recent event, Jean-Pierre could be seen removing her suit jacket and dancing like Elaine Benes from Seinfeld. We aren’t joking.

That moment is almost too surreal to believe. See a clip of Jean-Pierre dancing below…

What was once a comedic bit on Seinfeld is now running the Country. For comparison, see that classic clip of Elaine Benes dancing on Seinfeld.

The idea that we are about to enter a major global conflict and our leaders are dancing around like a Seinfeld character is concerning to say the least. What happened to serious leadership? What happened to respect and dignity?

The only thing the Biden Administration is able to provide on a regular basis is comedy. The comedy of their senseless, ridiculous, and senile actions that occur on a near daily basis.

The United States has become a laughing stock. A sitcom.

While Jean-Pierre seems to struggle in her job on a routine basis, it seems that she has no problem dancing like a fool.

What do you think?

