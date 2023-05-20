Biden Pulls Out Cheat Sheet To Speak With World Leaders At G7 (Video)

Just before he was set to speak with World Leaders at the G7 Conference today, President Joe Biden reached into his jacket pocket to retrieve his notecards.

We covered those cards just yesterday, showing the simplistic instructions written for Biden, who is obviously struggling with the most basic of tasks.

See a picture of that notecard below…

Here are the "TALKING POINTS" Biden is using at the G7 Summit in Japan pic.twitter.com/kqmhQPu3Wq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

Biden pulled out his cards once again today, see a clip of that moment below…

Biden pulls out his trusty notecard as he prepares to speak with fellow world leaders at the G7 Summit in Japan pic.twitter.com/D58iG6kdIN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2023

We also showed a clip this morning where President Biden told a reporter to “Shush up” after he was pressed over debt ceiling negotiations that are currently raging on Capitol Hill. Biden has cancelled his trip to Australia in order to return to the United States. See a clip of Biden snapping at that reporter below…

Biden on debt limit negotiations: "It goes in stages. I’ve been in these negotiations before. It started off — shush up, ok?" pic.twitter.com/UtpDZl3Wk8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2023

Biden also stumbled down a small flight of steps yesterday, see a clip of that moment below…

Watch out for those stairs, Joe! pic.twitter.com/oCrbySFK4h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

Remember that this conference is supposed to be a show of strength to Russia. Biden has even talked at G7 about training Ukrainians to use F16 fighter jets.

Biden and his allies have openly talked about a ‘Ukrainian counter-offensive’…. a surefire way to kickoff World War Three.

This senile man is dragging us into a global conflict that will shatter the lives of billions of people around the world. He must be removed from office before it is too late.