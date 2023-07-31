Biden Relaxes On The Beach In Delaware, Goes Biking While Americans Struggle To Afford Price Increases (Video)

President Joe Biden is currently on a ten-day vacation at his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware. After taking a long weekend last weekend, and barely appearing in public, Biden needed another vacation.

He could be seen relaxing on the beach with First Lady Jill Biden yesterday. See a clip of the Bidens relaxing on the beach in Rehoboth below…

Biden was also spotted riding his bike near the beach in Delaware. See a clip of Biden riding his bike below…

As Biden lounges on the beach and rides his bike around, 70% of Americans claim to be struggling with price increases in a recent CBS poll. Biden touts his ‘Bidenomics’ policies, claiming progress, but polling simply does not show any progress at all.

See a news clip discussing that poll below…

Americans are struggling, and as they struggle, President Biden and his Administration are assuring everybody that nothing is wrong.

Perhaps this is why Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris continue to have record low approval ratings.

What do you think?

