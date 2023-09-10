Biden Shuts Down, Appears Extremely Confused During Remarks In Vietnam (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a “press conference” today in Vietnam. During his time at the podium, President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused. Biden wandered away from the podium, mumbling and slurring his words.

Videos by Rare

He then came back to the podium, staring at his notes in complete silence, intermittently adding an ‘ummm’ and ‘uhhhhh.’ Biden then says, “I’m just following my orders here… Staff, is there anybody that hasn’t spoken yet? I ain’t calling on you.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden gets VERY confused during his "press conference" in Vietnam:



"I'll just follow my orders here. Staff, is there anybody that hasn't spoken yet? I ain't calling on you." pic.twitter.com/8xSmP94ZZK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

Who is Joe Biden taking orders from? Why does our Congress continue to ignore the fact that Biden appears lost and confused quite literally every single time he steps into public?

This is a complete embarrassment. Biden kicked off his press conference by saying ‘Good Morning Vietnam.’

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Good evening, everyone. It is evening, isn't it? This around the world in five days is interesting. Well, one of my staff members said, 'Remember the famous song, Good Morning, Vietnam?' Well, good evening, Vietnam." pic.twitter.com/PjvBtiVcLN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

Total embarrassment!