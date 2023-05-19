Biden Snaps At Handler, Caught Using Another Cheat Sheet At G7 Conference in Japan (Video)

President Joe Biden is currently attending the G7 Conference in Japan. We reported on Biden stumbling down a small flight of steps this morning.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

In one moment captured by reporters on the scene, Biden appeared to snap at his handler for telling him to wait to walk out of a building. Biden throws his hands into the air, then is once again told to wait by the handler. He then exits the building with other World leaders. See a clip of that moment below…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Biden grows a bit impatient as he waits for his handler to instruct him to go pic.twitter.com/jGOmA2Y7Tt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

At another point captured by reporters, Biden and the leaders of the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Italy.

Biden was also caught using another cheat sheet with basic notes written down. See a zoomed-in photo of that sheet below…

Here are the "TALKING POINTS" Biden is using at the G7 Summit in Japan pic.twitter.com/kqmhQPu3Wq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

Biden reportedly voiced his support for training Ukrainians to use F-16 fighters. CNN reports on that….

President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders on Friday that the US will support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation aircraft, including F-16s, a senior administration official tells CNN. The training is not expected to happen in the US, the official said, and will likely happen entirely in Europe. But US personnel will participate in the training alongside allies and partners in Europe, the official said. It is expected to take several months to complete and the official said the hope is it will begin “in the coming weeks.” The decision marks a stark turnaround for Biden, who said earlier this year that he did not believe that Ukraine needed the F-16s. The decision to support the training initiative came together very quickly, officials said, and was made by Biden following meetings with G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, where the topic of F-16s to Ukraine was a key point of discussion. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been pushing particularly hard in recent days for countries that have the jets in their stockpile to send them to Ukraine so that the country can better defend itself against Russia’s daily aerial attacks. “As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them,” the official said.