200 miles southwest of Sydney in Cooma Australia, police arrived on the scene to subdue an armed grandma. The great-grandmother, age 95, was wielding a knife when she was tased by the New South Wales police.

It was a brisk Wednesday morning when the police were called in to handle the situation unfolding at 4:15 am. After entering the Yallambee Lodge nursing home, the police found Ms. Clare Nowland, who suffers from dementia, ready for war. The great-grandma had apparently woken up on the wrong side of the bed and felt the need to pull out her trusty serrated steak knife. According to CNN, police commissioner Peter Cotter claimed today the 19th, that Clare had taken the knife from the kitchen a couple of hours prior to the encounter.

95-Year-Old Great Grandmother in Critical Condition After Being Tasered by Police

NEW 🚨 Australian police tasered a 95-year-old great-grandmother with dementia inside her nursing home, local media reported Thursday, sending her to hospital with unspecified injurieshttps://t.co/IXNmoCTvCG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 18, 2023

Paramedics and police had entered the battle-ready grandma’s room in the nursing home and pleaded with her to put the weapon down. After several minutes of debate, diplomacy, and pleading Clare was tired of the formalities. Clare saw her opportunity to strike and escape the onslaught of people trying to help her. She lunged, in Cotter’s words “at a slow pace“, in the direction of an officer at the door. The officer had seen no other defense to the slow-motion approach other than to tase the frail assailant. Well, that was probably not his brightest moment.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The poor old lady fell to the ground with a thud. The elderly Ms. Clare suffered injuries upon hitting the ground. Unfortunately, she hit the ground with her head causing her to remain bedridden and in and out of consciousness as reported by People. Thankfully paramedics were already on the scene and were able to help Nowland, yet she remains in critical condition following the incident.

The officer guilty of the tasing has been placed off duty during the investigation. Commissioner Cotter claimed that he has not released the body cam footage because he understands the incident and does not believe that releasing it is in the best interest of the public.

As the community and family of Clare Nowland are deeply upset by the circumstances, many are awaiting the verdict on what should be done with the responsible officer and what reforms need to take place.