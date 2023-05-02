Biden Tells Muslim Guest At The White House To “Hush Up, Boy!” (Video)

President Joe Biden held an event yesterday at the White House in order to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday.

While speaking, one Muslim member of the audience pointed out that the first Muslim Federal Judge was in the audience.

Biden responded by telling the guest “hush up, boy!”. Is this yet another instance of Joe Biden making racist remarks? See a clip of that moment below…

FULL VIDEO:



An audience member tells Biden the first and only Muslim federal judge is in the audience.



Biden tells him, "Hush up, boy!"

Biden also referred to the ‘Quran’, the Islamic version of the Bible, as the ‘quorum’. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden refers to the Quran as the "Quorum"

Biden also struggled to read Islamic names throughout the speech, at one point beginning to repeat himself over and over again. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "And the cheer for Musl— we cheer for Muslim athletes, like Kareem Al-J—Al-J— Abdul-Jabbar"

PBS reports that one Muslim was denied entry to the White House because of security concerns. That report reads….

The U.S. Secret Service said it blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with Biden to belatedly mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Shortly before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was set to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration, he received a call from the White House stating that he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why. Khairullah was elected to a fifth term as the borough’s mayor in January. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-biden-hosts-white-house-reception-celebrating-eid-al-fitr-marking-end-of-ramadan