Biden Totally Lost During Address To Combatant Commanders (Video)

During a recent address which occurred just two days ago, President Joe Biden spoke to the Combatant Commanders, Combatant commanders are described as being…

Biden appeared totally lost during portions of the speech, mumbling under his breath and hardly enunciating his words. During one part of his speech, Biden mistakenly claimed to have ‘served’ with General Mark Milley.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Milley serves as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

He then mumbled under his breath, correcting himself to say ‘been with’. See a clip of that odd moment below…

Biden says he "really will miss" General Mark Milley: "He's one of the best I think I've ever served with — been with." pic.twitter.com/EnOK7mxa74 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

Biden even begins the sentence in a strange tone of voice, as if he is speaking through his teeth. You can hardly make out what he is saying.

Biden brought up Milley again during the speech, saying that the Combatant Commanders are a ‘remarkable group of people, except for Milley’. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden tells combatant commanders they're a "remarkable group of people" — "except for [Gen. Mark] Milley (unintelligible)."



"I said, 'You know, I'm gonna really miss you.' He said, 'I'm not going anywhere yet. Don't get sentimental on me, Biden.'" pic.twitter.com/qwNi35o742 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

This President continues to display his rapid mental deterioration with every public appearance that he makes!

It is unthinkable that Congress would continue to allow this man access to the nuclear codes. He is clearly not of sound mind.