Biden Totally Lost During Address To Combatant Commanders (Video)

During a recent address which occurred just two days ago, President Joe Biden spoke to the Combatant Commanders, Combatant commanders are described as being…
A unified combatant command (CCMD), also referred to as a combatant command, is a joint military command of the United States Department of Defense that is composed of units from two or more service branches of the United States Armed Forces, and conducts broad and continuing missions.[1] There are currently 11 unified combatant commands and each is established as the highest echelon of military commands, in order to provide effective command and control of all U.S. military forces, regardless of branch of service, during peace or during war time.
Biden appeared totally lost during portions of the speech, mumbling under his breath and hardly enunciating his words. During one part of his speech, Biden mistakenly claimed to have ‘served’ with General Mark Milley.
Milley serves as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He then mumbled under his breath, correcting himself to say ‘been with’. See a clip of that odd moment below…
Biden says he "really will miss" General Mark Milley: "He's one of the best I think I've ever served with — been with." pic.twitter.com/EnOK7mxa74— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023
Biden even begins the sentence in a strange tone of voice, as if he is speaking through his teeth. You can hardly make out what he is saying.
Biden brought up Milley again during the speech, saying that the Combatant Commanders are a ‘remarkable group of people, except for Milley’. See a clip of that moment below…
Biden tells combatant commanders they're a "remarkable group of people" — "except for [Gen. Mark] Milley (unintelligible)."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023
"I said, 'You know, I'm gonna really miss you.' He said, 'I'm not going anywhere yet. Don't get sentimental on me, Biden.'" pic.twitter.com/qwNi35o742
This President continues to display his rapid mental deterioration with every public appearance that he makes!
It is unthinkable that Congress would continue to allow this man access to the nuclear codes. He is clearly not of sound mind.