Biden Wanders Aimlessly, Takes Phone Call After Speech On White House Lawn (Video)

This morning Rare reported on a speech made by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris commemorating Small Business Week today on the White House Lawn.

After his speech concluded, Biden seemed to wander aimlessly. He slowly moved around behind the podium, lowering himself. He then wanders to his right as if he is unaware of where he should be going. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then pulled out his cell phone and began to appear to talk on the phone. He then announced to the crowd of reporters after appearing confused, “my wife is waiting for me”.

See a clip of that odd moment below…

Biden takes a phone call, announces to the crowd: "my wife is waiting for me"

During an even stranger moment, Biden motioned his hands, screaming to somebody about what he was supposed to be doing. What is going on with this President? See a clip of that moment below…

What is happening here?

The Biden Administration released the following statement earlier today about small businesses…

Today, in honor of National Small Business Week, President Biden is hosting small business award winners from all 50 states at the White House to celebrate their contributions to the dynamism and strength of the U.S. economy, and releasing a report card that highlights the small business boom taking hold as a result of the President’s small business agenda. From distributing billions in pandemic assistance, to expanding access to capital and leveraging billions in federal dollars from the Investing in America agenda, this new report card lays out how the Biden-Harris Administration has taken action to support small businesses. Additionally, the Council of Economic Advisers is releasing a new analysis that identifies the potential benefits to small businesses from the hundreds of billions being invested through the President’s Investing in America agenda. Americans filed nearly 10.5 million applications to start new businesses in 2021 and 2022, the two highest years on record for new business formation. Since President Biden and Vice President Harris took office, small businesses have created 3.1 million jobs, a near historic level. At the same time, the Biden-Harris Administration has increased enforcement against tax evasion by big corporations, and instituted a corporate minimum tax so that small businesses can fairly compete against big corporations with complex tax schemes that reduce their tax burden well below what small businesses pay.