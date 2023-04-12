Biden Yells At Staff, Then Gives Up As They Shuffle Press Out Of The Room in Ireland (Video)

President Joe Biden held a meeting in front of reporters today during his scheduled trip to Ireland. We reported on Biden being laughed at by Irish reporters this morning.

READ MORE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below, or read our article here…

Biden in Northern Ireland: "Heck of a view out there"



One reporter in the room couldn't contain their laughter. pic.twitter.com/hlHSI25C1C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Later on during the meeting, Biden shouted to one of his staffers and said “I SAID I’M GOING TO LISTEN”. He shouted this at his staff as they pressed reporters to leave the room.

CHECK OUT OUR RARE STORE!

Was Biden attempting to speak to the press? Is his staff merely babysitting him and preventing him from being open to the public?

See a clip of this shocking moment below…

"I SAID I'M GOING TO LISTEN": Biden attempts to speak, but gives up as his staffers force the press out of the room pic.twitter.com/IzqgN6XJaR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

If the President of the United States in nothing more than a puppet, being completely controlled by his staff, then who is actually running the country?

If Biden wants to speak to reporters, he should. He shouldn’t have his hand slapped away by his own staff, who are obviously terrified of the President speaking openly.

Remember, Biden has not held a solo press conference in over 148 days. Will he ever give another press conference?

Much like he did during the 2020 Presidential campaign, Joe Biden has nearly disappeared. We only get small glimpses of Biden. What’s even more concerning is that even during these short moments, we often see Biden make multiple gaffes.

Even while being hidden in the shadows by his staff, Joe Biden is still finding a way to make catastrophic mistakes on a daily basis. There is no question, this President is not of sound mind.