Cher Says She Will Leave The United States If Donald Trump Is Re-Elected In 2024

Singer Cher gave Donald Trump supporters extra motivation to head to the ballot box in 2024 by recently claiming that if Trump is re-elected in 2024, that she will leave the country. The singer told ‘The Guardian’ recently, “I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].”

Cher added, “It’s something like 500 bills they’re trying to pass. I was with two trans girls the other night – and of course my own child [Chaz is trans]. I was saying ‘We’ve got to stand together.’ I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don’t put anything past them.”

Apparently, Cher is also releasing a new Christmas album, so I believe it’s safe to say that this statement was probably made in order for her to promote her coming album. For Trump supporters, statements like this simply motivate them to head to the ballot box.

With an estimated net worth of $360 Million, Cher epitomizes the word elitism. She has been among the wealthiest class of Americans not for years but for decades. She does not identify with the average American, which is why she chooses the liberal politics of New York and California over the conservative politics of say Alabama, or Florida.

I think it’s safe to say that America has grown a little tired of Cher, and this statement may even sway more non-political voters to Donald Trump. Now we only need Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, and Taylor Swift to sign up as well!

Considering Cher said this in 2016, along with many other celebrities, and didn’t act on it, it’s more than likely that this is just another publicity driven statement that has no real connection to reality. Cher won’t leave the country, even if Donald Trump is elected. She’ll just stay in America and nag us to her grave.