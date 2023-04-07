CNN Distraught As They Display Tanking Biden Poll Numbers, Less Than 1/3 Want Second Biden Term (Video)

A distraught CNN anchor unveiled new disastrous polling numbers for President Joe Biden on the network yesterday.

The polls show that less than 1/3 of Americans believe that Joe Biden deserves a second term in office. More than 2/3 of Americans say that Biden does not deserve another term as President.

CNN POLL: Less than one third of Americans say Biden deserves to be reelected.



“The numbers are beyond sobering for President Biden.” pic.twitter.com/T5Fdbe0XvU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

CNN reports…

All told, just 32% say that Biden deserves reelection to the presidency, down 5 points since December and about on par with the 33% who said the same about Trump in November 2017. The largest shifts come among younger adults, with just 26% of those younger than 35 saying Biden deserves another term in the new poll, down from 36% in December, and among liberals, shifting from 63% saying he deserved reelection in December to 53% now. Generally speaking, the vast majority of people who approve of a president’s performance also say that president deserves reelection, but the new poll suggests an unusually large group of Biden approvers currently say he does not deserve reelection. https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/politics/cnn-poll-biden-reelection-2024/index.html

CNN also displayed a graphic which showed the areas in which Biden is struggling the most. Voters have the most dissatisfaction with Biden on the economy, immigration, and China.

CNN POLL: Joe Biden’s approval rating is massively underwater on his handling of the economy, immigration, and China. pic.twitter.com/dqfsVlc2UB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

These anchors are obviously not very happy to be delivering this news. Remember, following his indictment former President Donald Trump has surged in the polls, even surpassing Joe Biden in a potential 2024 rematch.

People are not happy with Joe Biden, and for good reason!