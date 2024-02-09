CNN Host Wolf Blitzer Gets Sick During Live Interview (Video)

CNN host Wolf Blitzer appeared to get physically ill during his show last night. During an interview with Maryland Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin, Blitzer could be seen visibly restraining himself from heaving, turning white as a ghost.

Eventually, the camera cut away from the host, and made the screen a full shot of the Maryland Congressman, presumably giving Blitzer the opportunity to cut loose.

Ummm is Wolf Blitzer ok?

— Nick Carey-Guillory (@NickGuillory) February 9, 2024

What is wrong with Wolf Blitzer? Perhaps the many lies promulgated by his network, including lies about this very site, have caught up with him.

More importantly, why did his camera crew take such a long time to take Blitzer out of the shot? He was struggling for a good 50 seconds there!