CNN Turns On Joe Biden, Shows That 74% Say America Is On The ‘Wrong Track’ (Video)

Has CNN finally turned on President Joe Biden? During a recent broadcast, CNN anchor John King highlighted a poll in which 74% of Americans said that America is on the ‘wrong track’.

CNN did not just show the clip, King actually seemed to go on the offensive against Biden, saying “Joe Biden is asking for four more years — when 74% of Americans think the country is heading the wrong way, it’s hard for the boss to say, ‘Give me four more years.'”

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below…

CNN's John King: "Joe Biden is asking for four more years — when 74% of Americans think the country is heading the wrong way, it's hard for the boss to say, 'Give me four more years.'" pic.twitter.com/XXCTf0EE8O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2023

This comes just days after CNN aired a segment calling out the hypocrisy of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries had denied knowledge of his Uncle, Leonard Jeffries, rabid antisemitic remarks made back in the 1990s. CNN revealed that Jeffries had written college papers in defense of his Uncle and his statements. They also reported on the fact that Jeffries has praised Louis Farrakahn. See a clip of that moment below…

CNN: Hakeem Jeffries was lying when he said "he was only 'vaguely aware'" of his uncle's past antisemitism — like "blaming 'rich Jews' for financing the slave trade."



Jeffries not only wrote an editorial defending his uncle — "he also defended noted bigot Louis Farrakhan." pic.twitter.com/IoWUCMloG5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2023

CNN also called out Karine Jean-Pierre for lying on air about the debt ceiling just days ago. See a clip of that moment below…

CNN's Poppy Harlow corrects Karine Jean-Pierre on the @HouseGOP debt limit plan: "Just to be clear, this bill would do that — it would avoid a default." pic.twitter.com/yevl9GEDoU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 20, 2023

When you’re a Democrat and you’ve lost CNN, you know you’ve gone too far!