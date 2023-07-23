Democrat Phil Murphy Says Kamala Harris “Is An Icon” (Video)

The Democrat Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy recently appeared on CBS News to discuss the several relevant political topics. During his appearance, Murphy actually said the Vice President Kamala Harris is ‘an icon’.

Keep in mind, Harris boasts one of the worst approval ratings in the history of the Vice Presidency, as does her “boss” Joe Biden. Murphy can be quoted as saying, “It’s frankly offensive, she is an icon, she is an icon in the South Asian community, in the African-American community, I frankly think it’s offensive and it’s a losing strategy.”

Murphy also discussed suing local school districts that have been alerting parents if their children are showing signs of becoming transgender. Murphy defended the policy, saying that it’s ‘the right thing to do.’

