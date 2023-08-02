Devon Archer Exposes Biden Crime Family In New Interview With Tucker Carlson (Video)

Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden and witness before the House Oversight Committee, appeared in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson to discuss the Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the business deals that they were engaged in.

Videos by Rare

During the interview Archer was asked by Carlson bluntly, “What were the specific skills that [Hunter Biden] brought to clients?”

“Ultimately, the Biden brand.” Archer responded. See a clip of that shocking statement below…

"What were the specific skills that [Hunter Biden] brought to clients?"



DEVON ARCHER (Hunter Biden's former business partner and best friend): "Ultimately, the Biden brand." pic.twitter.com/9dfpQIBi1K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Archer then confirmed that statements made by Congressional Democrats after his testimony were false, and that Joe Biden was aware that he was going to be used to promote Hunter’s “business” deals abroad. When discussing Joe Biden’s calls with Hunter’s business associates, Archer stated, “I can definitively say, at particular dinners or meetings, [Joe Biden] KNEW there were [Hunter’s] business associates..”

See a clip of that response below…

🚨 Devon Archer says Joe Biden KNEW Hunter's foreign business partners were in the room: "I can definitively say, at particular dinners or meetings, [Joe Biden] KNEW there were [Hunter's] business associates…" pic.twitter.com/fLVVLEWHg8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

The establishment media is surely furious that Devon Archer is speaking with Tucker Carlson in an unedited and open platform.

Fox News will continue to regret ditching Carlson!