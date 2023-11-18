Elon Musk Planning ‘Thermonuclear’ Lawsuit Against Media Matters

Billionaire Twitter/X owner Elon Musk is reportedly planning a ‘thermonuclear’ lawsuit against the organization ‘Media Matters’ over their apparent actions to encourage and force advertisers to flee from Musk’s platform.

Twitter has reportedly lost the following sponsors because of Media Matters…

Musk called the activity against Twitter by Media Matters as it pertains to advertisers as an ‘attack’ in a statement posted to his own feed announcing his intent to sue Media Matters. See that statement posted to X below…

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ

It appears that Elon Musk is taking on censorship in a major way. The statement screenshotted in Musk’s post reads as following…

This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real user experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers. Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable. We believe that everyone has the right to make up their own minds about what to read, watch, or listen to – because that’s the power of freedom of speech. Despite our clear and consistent position, X has seen a number of attacks from activist groups like Media Matters and legacy media outlets who seek to undermine freedom of expression on our platform because they perceive it as a threat to their ideological narrative and those of their financial supporters. These groups try to use their influence to attack our revenue streams by deceiving advertisers on X. Here are the facts on Media Matters’ research:

• To manipulate the public and advertisers, Media Matters created an alternate account and curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts. These contrived experiences could be applied to any platform.

• Once they curated their feed, they repeatedly refreshed their timelines to find a rare instance of ads serving next to the content they chose to follow. Our logs indicate that they forced a scenario resulting in 13 times the number of ads served compared to the median ads served to an X user.

• Of the 5.5 billion ad impressions on X that day, less than 50 total ad impressions were served against all of the organic content featured in the Media Matters article.

• For one brand showcased in the article, one of its ads ran adjacent to a post 2 times and that ad was seen in that setting by only two users, one of which was the author of the Media Matters article. For another brand showcased in the article, two of its ads served adjacent to 2 posts, 3 times, and that ad was only seen in that setting by one user, the author of the Media Matters article.

• Media Matters’ article also highlights nine posts they believe should not be allowed on X. Upon evaluation, only one of the nine organic posts featured in the article violated our content policies, and we’ve taken action on it under our Freedom of Speech, Not Reach enforcement approach.

Here’s a summary on this all:

1. X will protect the public’s right to free expression. We will not allow agenda-driven activists, or even our own profits, to deter our vision.

2. Everyone has a choice on X. User and brand control on X is superior to a year ago.

3. Data wins over allegations.

Media Matters does not reflect the user experience on X. As we’ve seen in some parts of the world, when free expression is taken away, it is very dangerous and hard to get back – that’s why the people who came before us fought so hard to protect. Without freedom of speech we lose the checks and balances critical to a thriving democracy. We must defend our individual rights as if our lives, and flourishing society, depend on it. If you’re really in on protecting free speech, then we all need to protect it completely. Stand with X to protect free speech.