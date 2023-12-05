Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Calls Trump ‘Putin’s Apprentice’ (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki may have left the White House podium nearly a year ago, but if you watched her show on MSNBC, you would have a hard time differentiating between Psaki’s role at the White House and MSNBC.

Videos by Rare

To this day, Psaki dedicates a majority of the time on her show bashing the leading candidate for President heading into the 2024 Election, former President Donald Trump. Recent polls revealed that Trump is beating Biden in nearly every major swing state heading into the election, sending the media apparatus that defends Biden and his destructive policies to hit the ‘panic button’.

The latest attempt to smear President Trump came last night, when Psaki actually referred to the former President as an ‘Apprentice’ of Vladimir Putin. Keep in mind, it was Biden who allowed the completion of the Nordstream pipeline, which has allowed Russia to fund their war efforts via energy exports to Europe.

Trump blocked the completion of this pipeline. Trump also sent vital military assistance to Ukraine back in 2019, fighting back an initial push by the Russians into Ukraine.

While Psaki and her Democrat media cohorts may claim that Trump has some sort of alliance with Vladimir Putin, it is actually Joe Biden and his Administration that facilitated the Ukraine war, and strengthened Russia, while former President Trump dealt several crucial blows to Russia’s foreign policy objectives while in Office.

Psaki also claimed once again that Trump would ‘arrest’ his political opposition if elected in 2024. Remember, Biden and his Department of Justice have quite literally arrested President Trump, Biden’s top political competitor headed into 2024.