Pro-Hamas, Jewish Groups Storm U.S. Capitol In Shocking Insurrection

In a scene that roughly resembled the January 6 2021 insurrection, a mob of protestors infiltrated the Cannon Rotunda, one of the buildings in the Capitol Hill complex.

As the Hamas – Israel war has severely heated up the past few weeks, many have taken this time to confuse and manipulate the overwhelming emotions of those distantly involved in the conflict.

This group that protested in the Cannon Rotunda, came in and sat down in the middle of the floor. They proceeded to chant, dance, and mostly remain sitting and shouting from the floor. They were surrounded by security and media. The security team told them to leave. When the people did not comply, security proceeded to arrest and remove them.

Although none of these protestors stole fancy chairs, or wore MAGA hats, the scene still drew strong similarities to January 6. Looking past the arguable double standard, it is important to note who exactly were the individuals who led this protest.

Jewish Groups Protest Israel Funding -Infiltrating Capitol Hill

A massive crowd of pro palestinian protesters has broken into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.



At first glance, it would seem that all of these people were pro-Palestine. However, there were two groups involved, one group is called the Jewish Voice for Peace and the other is known as IfNotNow.

An outlet known as the Free Beacon identified the two groups as receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. As reported by Breitbart, these two groups have a history of anti-Israel, pro-Palestine support. Re-enforcing this claim, the Free Beacon also shared that the Jewish Voice for Peace advertises itself as the: “largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.”

Clearing up terms here, “Anti-Zionist” refers to the opposition of “the statehood of the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland,” according to the Anti Defamation League.

On the one hand, the Jewish Voice for Peace, and IfNotNow claim to be against the killing of innocent Palestinians. Of course, no one would disagree that killing innocent people is wrong. However, their history as organizations point to more than merely a ‘cease-fire.’ They are strongly in opposition to the nationhood of Israel. Because of this, it has become apparent that the JVP and IfNotNow find it convenient to overlook the killing of innocent people in Israel.